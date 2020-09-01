Male Armenian citizens aged below 70 ‘eligible to join’ volunteer military units – Armenian News

The volunteer military units to be developed in Armenia based upon just recently proposed legal modifications will make up male citizens aged below 70, the representative for the Ministry of Defense stated today, elaborating on the just recently prepared expense.

Gabriel Balayan informed press reporters that the effort came from a genuine need “for regulating the activity of de facto operating groups” formed in various durations inArmenia He included that just the guys who have actually finished their obligatory military service will be qualified to look for subscription in theunits According to the representative, such groups were active both throughout the 2016 April War in Artsakh (Karabakh) and in the duration of the July hostilities along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Balayan included that the strategy had actually been earlier talked about with various associates, especially the volunteers’ union Yerkrapah (Defender of Land). “Those are completely different things. [Yerkrpah] is an NGO, a legal entity which can implement various projects. The Ministry of Defense offers its assistance to NGOs of the kind to the best of its abilities. I think they can function as mutually replenishing bodies without hampering one another,” he stated, appealing to address likewise the future grievances.