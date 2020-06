The Maldives will reopen vacationer resorts from 15 July, its President Ibrahim Solih has mentioned – including that worldwide tourists can be welcomed.

Foreign guests won’t want to bear virus checks to enter the nation, in accordance to BBC News.

Tourism is among the greatest sources of revenue for the Maldives, which banned arrivals in March in a bid to cease the unfold of the virus.

The Maldives, which has a inhabitants of round 340,000, has reported round 2,200 virus instances.