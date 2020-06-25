Malcolm Turnbull goes unrecognised on a stroll with his Coles shopping tote 

Advertisement

Malcolm Turnbull cut a lonely figure as he went for a stroll along Sydney’s waterfront carrying a Coles tote bag.

The former prime minister, fresh from launching his new book A Bigger Picture, made his way through Rushcutters Bay in the city’s upmarket eastern suburbs checking his mobile on a brisk Wednesday morning walk.

Wearing black sneakers, black track pants and a Kathmandu gilet, Mr Turnbull went largely unrecognised by the locals.

Malcolm Turnbull (pictured) has been spotted strolling along Sydney’s waterfront carrying a Coles tote bag

The former prime minister checked his cell phone as he made his way through Rushcutters Bay on Wednesday morning

The park is simply a short stroll from his exclusive Point Piper mansion on Sydney Harbour.

The Turnbulls bought the Mediterranean-style home in 1994 for $5,425,000 and renovated it with architect Michael Suttor soon after, Domain reported.

The home was built in the 1930s and retains many ornate features from the time scale, including arched roof tiles, windows and wrought-iron gates.

The exclusive harbourfront home was sold by the late socialite Klara Saunders, who was simply married to Westfield Holdings director John Saunders.

The property is set on 1940sq metres, has a swimming pool and a boat shed in addition to a private jetty.

When that he became Australia’s prime minister in 2015, after deposing Tony Abbott in a leadership spill, Mr Turnbull opted to remain at his sprawling mansion instead of making Kirribilli House his home.

Unlike prime ministers before him, Mr Turnbull would have had to downsize to move in to Kirribilli.

Removalists were spotted bringing boxes of Mr Turbull’s prized possessions back home from Canberra in August 2018 after his dramatic exit from politics.

Wearing black sneakers, black track pants and a Kathmandu gilet, Mr Turnbull (pictured) went largely unrecognised by the locals

Mr Turnbull (pictured) was seen on his phone at Rushcutters Bay on Wednesday morning, the park is near his Point Piper estate on Sydney Harbour

Mr Turnbull resigned from federal Parliament as the member for Wentworth, following two Liberal Party leadership challenges from right-wing Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton.

His moderate faction swung behind Scott Morrison, a social conservative from the party’s centre-right faction, as opposed to former foreign minister Julie Bishop to avoid Mr Dutton becoming PM.

Mr Turnbull’s newly released autobiography ‘A Bigger Picture’ step by step his long-standing feud with former prime minister Tony Abbott, who beat Mr Turnbull in a 2009 leadership spill in Opposition by one vote.

He spoke of struggling with depression significantly more than a decade ago as Labor’s policy for an emissions trading scheme divided the Liberal Party and destroyed his leadership.

After serving as communications minister, Mr Turnbull in September 2015 overthrew his conservative nemesis and long-time political rival Mr Abbott in a leadership coup.

In his book Mr Turnbull, a former journalist and merchant banker, claimed Mr Abbott’s chief-of-staff Peta Credlin ‘owned’ her boss and was the person who really was running Australia.

The book also dissected Mr Turnbull’s tumultuous final week of leadership in 2018, when that he was dumped and replaced by Scott Morrison in a leadership contest initially sparked by Peter Dutton.

Mr Turnbull (pictured) was seen in all black on his phone at Rushcutters Bay on Wednesday morning