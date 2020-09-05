Malaysia’s New Govt Says it Won’t Hand Over Uyghur Refugees to China

Malaysia’s new federal government will not extradite ethnic Uyghurs to China if Beijing demands it and will permit them safe passage to a 3rd nation, a cabinet member informed parliament just recently, reacting to concerns from a legislator worried that the policy might harm relations with China.

Although the federal government thinks every nation has the right to resolve its internal issues as it selects, the federal government likewise thinks Uyghurs are being oppressed in China, so it will not send them back there, stated Redzuan Md Yusof, minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

“[I]n the matter of Uyghur refugees, the government is of the stand not to interfere in the internal affairs of China,” Redzuan stated in his written reaction. “However, if any Uyghur refugees flee to Malaysia for protection, Malaysia has decided not to extradite them even if China requests it,” Redzuan stated.

“Malaysia believes every nation has the right to solve its internal problems without any interference from other countries. [But] the issue of oppression against Muslims around the world, including of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang in China, does exist and must be admitted by all parties,” he stated.

Redzuan even more stated that any Uyghurs would “be allowed to go to a third country” through Malaysia due to the fact that “they have …