Malaysia’s King urges his country to unite in prayer for Palestine – Middle East Monitor

Malaysia’s King, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, has called on his country to pray for the “well-being of Palestinians who are being oppressed by Israel” and who are resisting its plan to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the king had expressed his deep concern and support for the Palestinian cause.

In a statement today, Ahmad Fadil said the king also supported Malaysia’s efforts to continue working with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states and the international community which is against Israel’s plan to annex Palestinian land.

The Israeli government is planning to annex the occupied Jordan Valley and settlements in the West Bank on 1 July.

Palestinian estimates indicate that the Israeli annexation plan will cover more than 30 per cent of the West Bank.

Sultan Abdullah called on all Malaysians, regardless of race and religion, to pray in accordance with their respective beliefs that Palestinians’ rights will be protected and that they will be free of the Israeli occupation.

According to Wafa news agency, Ahmad Fadil said the king also decreed that all mosques should include prayers and seek God’s help in solving the issue.

Malaysians, he said, should continue to uphold the principles of justice and respect for others, besides rejecting any form of violence against humanity.

“His Majesty believes that the struggle for freedom of the Palestinians can be realised if they are given continuous support to establish an independent country in the territories occupied by Israel since 1967, including East Jerusalem,” Fadil said.

Malaysia has long been steadfast in its support for the Palestinian cause and refuses entry for Israeli passport holders as part of a policy of diplomatic non-recognition of Israel.

In October last year, Malaysia announced plans to open an embassy accredited to Palestine in the Jordanian capital Amman to better facilitate aid to Palestinians.

