Malaysian professional football action returns in Shah Alam

Four teams from three Malaysian clubs took to the pitch on Wednesday evening to play in two friendly matches in Shah Alam.

It has taken awhile, but it has finally happened. After the long competitions suspension caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic, four teams from three Malaysian clubs took to the pitch on Wednesday evening to play in two friendly matches, in the city of Shah Alam, Selangor.

At the FAS Training Centre, Section 6, the Selangor first team hosted Premier League side Pulau Pinang, while 5 km away at the Mara University of Technology, their reserve team Selangor 2 took on the home team, Super League outfit UiTM FC.

PERLAWANAN PERSAHABATAN SELANGOR (4) – (1) PULAU PINANG Gambar-gambar yang sempat dirakam sekitar perlawanan… Posted by FA Penang on Wednesday, 5 August 2020

The Red Giants’ Premier League side lost 2-0 to the university side, with several of their squad members called up to the first team’s match instead.

Two of them, teenage midfielder Mukhairi Ajmal and sole foreign player Bajram Nebihi combined to contribute one goal in their Super League team’s 4-1 win over Pulau Pinang.

The match also saw the return to action of former Malaysia international Wan Zack Haikal, who scored the Red Giants’ last goal of the match. The winger had been out of action for over a…