Malaysian Police Probe Deadly Incident Between Coast Guard, Vietnamese Boats

Police in Malaysia stated Monday they were examining an uncommon incident where a coast guard team eliminated a Vietnamese sailor throughout a violent fight with Vietnam- flagged fishing boats thought of intruding in Malaysian waters of the South China Sea.

The sailor was shot and eliminated when a minimum of among the 2 Vietnamese boats apparently rammed into the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) ship and their teams likewise tossed Molotov mixed drinks and metal things at the coast guard boat, after it approached them for an assessment in waters about 81 nautical miles (150 km) off Tok Bali in Kelantan state late on Sunday, Malaysian authorities stated.

The action by the Vietnamese provoked the team from the MMEA ship to open fire and eliminate a Vietnamese sailor in his 30s, authorities stated.

“We have yet to get a clear picture about the case as the Kelantan MMEA has yet to file a police report,” Shafien Mamat, the state’s police chief, informed BenarNews, and RFA-affiliated online news service, including that the victim’s body was sent out to a health center in the town of Pasir Puteh for an autopsy.

“The remaining 18 fishermen on the boat have been brought to shore by the MMEA for further investigation,” he stated.

Sunday’s incident took place while the MMEA ship was out on patrol as part of Operation …