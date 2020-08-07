Malaysian Diplomacy on Display With Calls From China, US

Malaysia is being courted by both China and the United States this week in a diplomatic tug-of-war over the South China Sea, highlighting the Southeast Asian state’s desire to maintain tight relations with both great powers as they notch up their rivalry.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein told his country’s parliament he would bring up the subject of the South China Sea in calls with his Chinese and American counterparts, but accounts of his talk with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi did not mention the waterway.

Instead, the two diplomats reportedly discussed cooperation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Corridor (APEC) summit, opening speedier diplomatic channels, and supply chain stability. Malaysia has yet to release a statement beyond a social media post from Foreign Minister Hishammuddin.

On Thursday, Hishammuddin and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stressed “our two countries’ shared respect for international law and the rules-based maritime order in the South China Sea,” according to a statement issued by the American side.

Hishammuddin went a bit further, saying on his social media accounts that “matters relating to the South China Sea must be resolved peacefully based on universally recognized principles of…