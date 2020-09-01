Malaysian authorities arrest crypto miners for $600K power theft

Officials in the Malaysian state of Johor closed down 2 crypto operations which had actually taken more than $600,000 worth of electrical energy over 3 years.

According to aSept 1 report from regional news website The Star, Malaysia’s Energy Commission, power energy company Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), and regional authorities jailed people accountable for the theft of more than $600,000 in electrical energy utilized for crypto mining. The authorities robbed 2 mining operations in the city of Iskandar Puteri.

Nazlin Alim Sadikhi, a local director with the nation’s Energy Commission, stated among the crypto mining operations with 100 rigs had actually been running continuously for 3 years. The other setup with 48 rigs downed along mining crypto for 2 years. The owners just paid $7-14 regular monthly for electrical energy, however together with the rig operators siphoned practically $20,000 worth of power monthly.

“We found that illegal wiring was installed so that electricity was supplied directly and not through the TNB meter,” Sadikhi stated.

Bitcoin (BTC) mining operations unlawfully getting power are a continuous issue in Malaysia, though crypto mining and trading are allowed the nation.

Under Section 37 of Malaysia’s Electricity Supply Act, those who take electrical energy in some location besides a “domestic installation” for more than one offense deal with an optimum charge of $1.2 million or 10 years’ jail time. However, The Star reported the people accountable for the current theft might deal with 10 years in prison or an optimum fine of $240,000 if condemned.

TNB engineer Mohd Satari Mohamad stated authorities had actually robbed 90 comparable setups in 2020, amounting to 288 because 2018. Cointelegraph reported in 2015 that TNB had actually lost more than $25 million in electrical expenses since June 2019, with one August raid removing 33 operations that had actually taken $760,000 worth of electrical energy.