Malaysian activist urges world to stand against Israel ahead of annexation – Middle East Monitor

A Malaysian citizen who was detained by Israeli troopers in 2016 throughout a humanitarian mission to Gaza has referred to as out governments across the world for his or her lack of dedication to Palestinian human rights.

Dr Fauziah Hasan made her remark throughout a televised speech through which she additionally advocated against Israel’s proposed annexation of massive components of the occupied West Bank.

“The illegal state of Israel has been robbing and stealing Palestinian land and properties for more than 70 years,” stated Hasan. “It keeps on robbing and stealing until its dream of establishing ‘Greater Israel’ can be realised.”

Dr Hasan is on the board of trustees of NGO Humanitarian Care Malaysia. She identified that because the begin of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Israelis have detained 800 Palestinians, together with 10 ladies and 90 kids. Moreover, 65 houses have been demolished in the identical interval. “This is all illegal according to international law and conventions.”

During her speech broadcast earlier at this time, Dr Hasan recounted her expertise as one of 13 activists on board a yacht that sailed in the direction of the besieged Gaza Strip in 2016 with the purpose of breaking the Israeli-imposed blockade. Among the group was 1976 Nobel Peace laureate Mairead Maguire. However, the Zaytouna-Oliva was intercepted in worldwide waters 65 kilometres from the Gaza coast.

Elaborating on the Women’s Boat to Gaza mission, she stated that the activists have been conscious that there was only a slim probability of them having the ability to break the blockade. However, the mission was half of the broader Freedom Flotilla Coalition which goals to make the entire world conscious of the plight of the Palestinian folks, particularly these residing in Gaza.

“We were kidnapped in international waters, and taken to Israeli prisons,” defined Hasan. “We were later deported to Thailand because my beloved country, Malaysia, has no diplomatic relationship with the illegal state of Israel.”

She urged folks across the world to voice their issues and outrage via social media to present solidarity with the Palestinians in each facet of life: political, monetary, ethical, non secular and media. “All fair governments should fulfil their obligations under international law by supporting the International Criminal Court’s investigation of Israeli war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the occupied Palestinian territories,” she concluded.

