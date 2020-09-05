Malaysia Super League MD6 Highlights: JDT smash Perak for 7, wins for Melaka and Selangor

Three matches were played on Friday as JDT flexed their muscle all over Perak as Melaka and Selangor continues to climb up the Super League table.

It’s all starting to take shape at the top of the table as Johor Darul Ta’zim increased their lead over Terengganu FC. Watch the full highlights below!

Afiq Fazail got the ball rolling midway through the first half before JDT punished Perak to lead 4-0 at the break, after which The Bos Gaurus were left completely deflated.

Melaka 1-0 Terengganu FC

Melaka snapped TFC’s two-match winning run as a solitary Uche Agba goal was enough to condemn the visitors to a defeat on the road.

It was a good day for B. Sathinathan as his boys came from behind to snatch a vital win over the Rhinos, thanks to a brace from Ifedayo Olusegun.