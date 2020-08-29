Malaysia Super League MD5 Highlights: JDT wins 5-goal thriller, away wins for UiTM and Melaka

Watch all the highlights from the return of the Malaysia Super League after an implemented break due to the fact that of the Covid -19.

Friday saw the Malaysia Super League returning in complete swing with action from 3 locations throughout the nation, the very first time this has actually occurred considering that lateMarch Catch the highlights of all the matches listed below.

Pahang 2-3 Johor Darul Ta’zim

JDT raced to an early 3-goal led however Pahang required a small resurgence just to fail at the end.

Perak 0-1 Melaka

Perak’s hope of making a genuine title obstacle stammered in the extremely first match of the go back to action, surrendering in your home to a Ferris Danial strike.

Felda United 0-1 UiTM FC

Mark Hartmann topped a terrific away journey for the university side as he scored the necessary winner at Tun Abdul Razak Stadium.