Malaysia Super League (Liga Super Malaysia) 2020 restart: Fixtures, format change, results, table, top scorers and everything you need to know

Get ready for the big return of MSL2020 in August with our comprehensive guide to what has happened in the season thus far and what’s to come!

The 2020 MSL season kicked off when Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) welcomed Kedah in the brand new Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in a match that also doubled up as the Charity Shield. A solitary Mauricio dos Santos header was enough to give JDT the cup as well as three valuable points.

But just as the season was heating up, trouble hit when the Covid-19 pandemic began to enveloped the world. Malaysia started seeing signs of the virus spreading fast and wide in the country with Malaysian Footbal League (MFL) ordering the fourth round of the matches to be played behind closed doors even before the Movement Control Order (MCO) was announced by the Malaysian government.

It was on March 16 that Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) ordered all football activities in the country to be stopped and that included the Super League.

Contents

When will the Malaysia Super League (Liga Super Malaysia) restart Malaysia Super League (Liga Super Malaysia) 2020 format Malaysia Super League fixtures Malaysia Super League results Malaysia Super League table Malaysia Super League top scorers





When will the Malaysia Super League (Liga Super Malaysia) restart?

