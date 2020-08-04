Malaysia says has not dropped legal proceedings against Abu Dhabi’s IPIC By Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia on Tuesday stated it has not stopped legal proceedings against Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund IPIC associated to the multi-billion dollar scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), rejecting a report that the case was shelved.

The Malaysian federal government likewise stays open up to thinking about all types of resolution in between the 2 celebrations, Attorney General Idrus Harun stated in a declaration, including that talks are continuous in between the 2.

Malaysia had actually submitted a legal obstacle in 2018 to a settlement contract in between 1MDB and IPIC worked out throughout the premiership of previous leader Najib Razak, who recently was condemned of corruption in a 1MDB-related case.

