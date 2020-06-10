Malaysia Plans to Expel Rohingya Who Arrived by Boat in Langkawi

Malaysia plans to eradicate 269 Rohingya refugees who have been detained by local authorities after their disabled boat was towed in and allowed to land for repairs at Langkawi Island, the country’s defense chief said Tuesday.

The government intended to contact Bangladesh officials to determine whether the boat that arrived on Monday had sailed in from Cox’s Bazar, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaacob said, referring to a southeastern Bangladeshi district where stateless Rohingya refugees from Myanmar have been sheltering in sprawling camps.

If that’s the case, then Malaysia will deport them Rohingya to Bangladesh, that he warned.

“We have made a decision that we will not allow them to be in the country,” Ismail Sabri told reporters.

“We will ask the Foreign Ministry to discuss with Bangladesh if those who arrived on Monday were from Cox Bazar, then, we will send them back. Maybe we will ask them to be placed at the settlements created by the Bangladesh government for the Rohingya,” that he said throughout a daily press briefing on the Malaysian government’s management of the coronavirus outbreak.

The defense chief added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would also be asked to contact UNHCR, the U.N.’s refugee agency, “so that we can send them to a third country.”

But late Tuesday, Bangladesh’s foreign minister rejected the idea that Malaysia could send individuals on the boat right back to his country.

“Rohingyas are the citizens of Myanmar and Malaysia should send Rohingyas to Myanmar instead of Bangladesh. Otherwise, they (Malaysia) can keep Rohingyas in their own country,” Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen told BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated on the web news service.

“We will take in no more Rohingya,” he said, adding they certainly were not Bangladesh’s responsibility and Malaysian authorities had not yet contacted his government in regards to the boat that arrived at Langkawi the day before.

On Monday, Malaysia’s coast guard tried to intercept the ship and push it back to international waters off Langkawi, but 53 people up to speed jumped to the sea and swam toward the island, the government’s National Task Force said in a statement.

The coast guard towed the boat to an area dock for repairs after discovering engine damage and holes in the boat. The authorities also detained all 269 passengers, including those who swam to shore, the task force said in its statement. The Rohingya were being held at the detention center on Langkawi, according to the task force.

The landing marked the first time that Malaysia had allowed a boat transporting Rohingya political refugees to land on the territory following the country covered its edges more than 8 weeks ago to guard contrary to the further pass on of the coronavirus.

“Upon inspection on the vessel, 216 Rohingya illegal immigrants along with one remains of a deceased illegal immigrant woman were found on the vessel,” the taskforce said in its declaration.

However on Tuesday, Malaysian authorities officials failed to immediately react to demands from BenarNews seeking clarification on whether or not hundreds even more Rohingya have been on the boat in order to set sail. The statement from your task pressure only pointed out 269 Rohingya and failed to say if the boat got sailed through Cox’s Bazar.

On Monday, the senior Malaysian security formal told BenarNews that the individuals aboard the particular boat had been believed to have traveled the world from the Bangladeshi district in February.

“The boat is believed to have carried 500 Rohingya when it departed Bangladesh but only 269 were found,” mentioned the source, who else requested invisiblity because he had not been authorized to speak to media around the matter.

Also upon Monday, the Malaysian everyday, Harian Metro, quoted an origin as saying the vessel had traveled the world from Cox’s Bazar. The boat has been believed to have transported more than 500 ethnic Rohingya, and “200 of them reportedly died during the voyage, but authorities are still investigating the matter,” Harian Metro reported, citing information from your anonymous resource.

NGOs respond

On Tuesday, authorities at 2 local NGOs involved in refugee matters told BenarNews that the vessel which came in Langkawi was 1 of 2 boats that will had remaining Bangladesh in February. The boats had been carrying 700 to 800 refugees together, according to an official along with one of the NGOs.

“There is another boat still at sea. They were separated,” said the state who talked on situation of invisiblity, citing concerns about individual safety.

Meanwhile, the particular interim mind associated with the Malaysian chapter of Amnesty International, commented around the discovery from the Rohingya woman’s corpse on-board the vessel that was permitted to property in Langkawi.

“It is terrible that a woman’s body was found on board – it’s clear this boat was adrift and failing to find a safe shore until then. For one person, this rescue came too late,” Preethi Bhardwaj said.

She recommended the Malaysian authorities regarding allowing the particular boat to land upon Monday, contacting it the humane action.

“Boats carrying people in distress must always be allowed to land safely. They must not be pushed away, threatened or intimidated,” she mentioned.

Reported by BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated online information service.