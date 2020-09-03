Malaysia expands entry ban to U.S., UK, France pass holders By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: A Malaysian health quarantine officer awaits travelers at a thermal screening point in the worldwide arrivals terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang



KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia on Thursday included a minimum of 9 more nations, consisting of the United States, Britain and France, to its list of long-lasting migration pass holders to be disallowed from the nation, nationwide news wire Bernama reported.

Malaysia’s federal government on Tuesday stated it would fromSept 7 bar entry of pass holders from India, Indonesia and the Philippines in a quote to reduce imported coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia’s third-largest economy.

The ban will now consist of all nations that have actually reported more than 150,000 coronavirus cases, the report stated, mentioning senior minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Malaysia, which has actually reported simply 9,374 COVID-19 cases and 128 deaths since Thursday, has actually prohibited travelers and organization tourist from going into the nation given that March, when it enforced stringent curbs on motion and commerce to consist of the spread.

The relocation to even more tighten up entry constraints follows the discovery of brand-new clusters triggered by infections amongst returnees and undocumented migrants.

The broadened list likewise …