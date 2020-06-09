Malaysia detains 270 Rohingya refugees who had drifted at sea for weeks

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



File picture of Rohingya refugees arriving in in Malaysian waters





Malaysia has detained practically 270 Rohingya refugees whose boat had drifted offshore for practically two months due to coronavirus lockdowns.

They fled southern Bangladesh in early April however had been unable to dock.

Dozens of these aboard jumped into the sea and tried to swim to land when their broken trawler was intercepted by the Malaysian coastguard on Monday.

In current years, giant numbers of Muslim Rohingya have fled Myanmar, the place they face persecution.

Many have made their approach to neighbouring Bangladesh, establishing camp in Cox’s Bazar, which is dwelling to round a million Rohingya.

Some have tried to make their approach to Malaysia, a close-by Muslim nation which has come to be seen as a protected haven within the area.

In earlier years, smugglers have been capable of deliver tens of hundreds of Rohingya illegally into Malaysia. But Malaysia has now refused to permit refugee boats to land, citing the Covid-19 pendemic as a purpose.

Boats turned again

A Malaysian coastguard vessel on Monday noticed a suspected migrant boat off the vacation island of Langkawi and was set to push it out to worldwide waters, the AFP information company reported.

But because the coastguard approached 53 of the Rohingya on board jumped into the sea.

According to a press release issued by a process pressure overseeing maritime patrols, one other 216 Rohingya had been discovered within the boat, together with the physique of a lifeless girl.

Food and water was offered to the migrants and the boat was taken to Langkawi, the place all 269 who had been aboard had been detained.

The assertion additionally mentioned investigations had revealed that the boat – reportedly a fishing trawler – was broken “intentionally”, ensuing within the “push-back effort being halted”.

‘The our bodies had been thrown out of the boat within the evening’

What you could know in regards to the Rohingya disaster

Human rights activists who had been in intermittent contact with these onboard the boat imagine round 500 passengers had been onboard when the boat left southern Bangladesh.

Slightly greater than half that quantity have now been detained. The others could have been capable of evade the coastguard and attain land earlier.

It’s not clear what number of boats carrying Rohingya have tried to make the journey to Malaysia this yr, however authorities say they’ve turned again 22 boats. The vessels are sometimes small and cramped, with tons of of individuals unsafely packed in.

One Rohingya Muslim who tried an analogous journey earlier this yr instructed the BBC that the boat she was in lacked primary amenities like water and sanitation. Food and water had been additionally in brief provide, she mentioned.

She additionally mentioned crew members would attempt to conceal deaths on the boat by working each engines to cover the sound of splashing water when our bodies had been thrown out.

Media playback is unsupported in your machine Media caption The Malaysian authorities has turned away Rohingya refugees, over fears about coronavirus

Earlier this yr, at least 28 Rohingya refugees died on a ship full of tons of of individuals. The boat had been drifting at sea for weeks after failing to achieve Malaysia.

The Rohingya, who numbered round a million in Myanmar at the beginning of 2017, are one of many many ethnic minorities within the nation and have confronted persecution for generations.

The newest exodus of Rohingya escaping to Bangladesh started on in August 2017 after militants from a Rohingya rebel group launched lethal assaults in Myanmar on greater than 30 police posts.