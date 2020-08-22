Malaysia deports Bangladeshi man who criticised treatment of migrants in documentary By Reuters





By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia has actually deported a Bangladeshi employee who criticised the federal government’s treatment of migrants in a documentary made by broadcaster Al Jazeera, the nation’s director general of migration verified on Saturday.

Mohammad Rayhan Kabir was deported to Bangladesh late on Friday, Khairul Dzaimee Daud informedReuters He did not react to more inquiries on why Rayhan was deported.

Accompanied by migration officers, he was seen waving and offering a thumbs approximately press reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Friday night, state media outlet Bernama reported.

Malaysia detained 25-year-old Rayhan and blacklisted him from going into the nation last month, after Al Jazeera’s July 3 documentary on Malaysia’s treatment of undocumented foreign employees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a reaction in the Southeast Asia country.

At that time, Qatar- based Al Jazeera stated it was troubling Rayhan had actually been detained “for choosing to speak up about some of the experiences of the voiceless and the vulnerable.”

Rights groups have actually implicated the federal government of reducing media flexibility after authorities questioned Al Jazeera’s reporters, robbed their workplace, and opened into supposed sedition, libel and offense of …