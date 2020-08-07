Malaysia charges former finance minister with corruption By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Malaysia’s Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks throughout an interview with Reuters in Putrajaya



KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s former finance minister and senior opposition leader Lim Guan Eng was charged with corruption on Friday connecting to getting an allurement for a $1.5 billion facilities job, state news firm Bernama reported.

Lim, detained on Thursday night, pleaded innocent to the charge.

Anti- graft authorities have actually stated he will deal with 2 more charges next week.