Malaysia charges former finance minister with corruption By Reuters

2/2
©Reuters Malaysia’s Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks throughout an interview with Reuters in Putrajaya
©Reuters Malaysia’s Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks throughout an interview with Reuters in Putrajaya
2/2
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s former finance minister and senior opposition leader Lim Guan Eng was charged with corruption on Friday connecting to getting an allurement for a $1.5 billion facilities job, state news firm Bernama reported.
Lim, detained on Thursday night, pleaded innocent to the charge.
Anti- graft authorities have actually stated he will deal with 2 more charges next week.
Disclaimer: Fusion Media want to advise you that the information included in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex rates are not supplied by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore rates might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, implying rates are a sign and not proper for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any duty for any trading losses you may sustain as an outcome of utilizing this information.
Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as an outcome of dependence on the details consisting of information, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals included within …