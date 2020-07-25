Malaysia arrests Bangladeshi migrant who criticised government on TV

Image copyright

Hundreds of undocumented migrants were jailed in Kuala Lumpur





Malaysian authorities state they have actually jailed a Bangladeshi guy who criticised on tv the nation’s treatment of undocumented migrants throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

In a documentary on Al Jazeera, Rayhan Kabir stated the government victimized irregular foreign employees by apprehending and imprisoning them.

The 25- year-old will now be deported.

Critics call the detentions of numerous migrants inhumane. Officials state the relocation was required to suppress the infection.

Those jailed consisted of kids and Rohingya refugees, activists state. The detentions were performed when Malaysia was under lockdown due to Covid-19

Police released an examination into the documentary Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown, broadcast on 3 July, following grievances by authorities and regional media that it was “inaccurate, misleading and unfair”, the Qatari broadcaster stated.

An arrest warrant was released for Mr Kabir – whose work license was withdrawed after the program aired – and he was jailed on Friday.

“This Bangladeshi national will be deported and blacklisted from entering Malaysia forever,” Immigration Director General Khairul Dzaimee Daud stated in a declaration, without describing why Mr Kabir was jailed or whether he was presumed of devoting a criminal offense.

Bangladeshi newspaper Daily Star quoted Mr Kabir as saying in a message prior to his arrest: “I did not commit any crime. I did not lie. I have only talked about discrimination against the migrants. I want the dignity of migrants and my country ensured. I believe all migrants and Bangladesh will stand with me.”

A group of 21 Bangladeshi civil society organisations required Mr Kabir’s release, stating: “An interview with the media is not a crime and Rayhan Kabir did not commit any crime.”

In a separate statement, Human Rights Watch said: “The [Malaysian] government’s action sends out a cooling message to the nation’s lots of migrant employees: if you wish to remain in Malaysia, do not speak out no matter how severely you have actually been dealt with.”

Children and Rohingya refugees were amongst those jailed, activists state.





Al Jazeera stated Malaysian cops had actually revealed an examination of its personnel over prospective sedition, disparagement and infraction of the nation’s Communications and MultimediaAct It stated they were going through “sustained online harassment”, consisting of violent messages and death dangers.

The broadcaster said it “strongly refutes” the accusations against the programme which it “stands by the professionalism, quality and impartiality of its journalism”.

In a different advancement, a Malaysian judge reversed on Wednesday a choice to walking cane 27 Rohingya refugees for unlawful entry, their attorney stated. The case triggered a protest from activists.

Malaysia does not acknowledge refugees and there are high levels of mistrust for those who originate from abroad, typically working as low-paid labourers. Some have actually implicated migrant employees of spreading out the coronavirus and being a problem on government resources.