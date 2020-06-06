Malawi factories ordered to close after ignoring plastics ban | Global development

The Malawian authorities this week ordered the closure of factories belonging to two main plastic producers for flouting the nation’s plastics ban.
The corporations – OG plastics and City Plastics – had been discovered to nonetheless be manufacturing skinny plastics, usually used to make plastic luggage, regardless of a ruling final 12 months that banned its manufacturing, import and use.
The transfer adopted inspections of the businesses carried out by the division of environmental affairs.
In March, a Chinese plastics agency within the nation was ordered to close for defying the ban.
An official for OG Plastic mentioned it employed tons of of individuals at its manufacturing facility.
“The ministry aims to send a strong message to the public that plying in illegal plastics has no place in the country and if found, those involved will face the law,” mentioned Peter Magombo, principal environmental officer.
Under the regulation, the businesses may be fined by the courts.
More firm inspections are anticipated to be carried out within the coming months.
Mathews Malata, interim chief for the Movement for Environmental Action in Malawi, recommended the federal government for its motion, however mentioned it wanted to do extra to implement the ban all through the nation.
“The government is not walking the talk [because] since the ban, we haven’t seen much [action] on the ground. Most of us have been complaining that we’ve been seeing the plastics in the market,” he mentioned.
“We want to do extra as a result of these corporations usually are not the one culprits. There are so lots of them in our cities.
“We need sanity in the sector to promote sustainable development in the business and economic activities of this country.”
The authorities imposed the ban on skinny plastic luggage in 2015, however the transfer was overturned by the excessive court docket after various plastics producers obtained an injunction, citing an “infringement of business rights”. Last 12 months, the supreme court docket dismissed the attraction.
The ban was launched to scale back plastic waste discovered within the nation’s lakes and waterways. Malawi has various freshwater lakes that present meals and livelihoods for many individuals.
A report commissioned by the federal government, with help from the UN Development Programme and the Lilongwe Wildlife Trust, warned that the nation’s largest freshwater lake, Lake Malawi, might run out of fish shares by 2050 until using skinny plastics was curtailed.
The Lilongwe Wildlife Trust mentioned Malawi produced 75,000 tons of plastic a 12 months, 80% of which can’t be recycled.