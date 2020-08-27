Malang Sarr: Chelsea sign former Nice defender on five-year deal | Football News





Malang Sarr played predominately as a centre-back however likewise included at left-back for Nice

Chelsea have actually made their 5th finalizing of the summertime after finishing a deal for young French defender Malang Sarr.

The 21-year-old, who left Nice this summertime following the expiration of his agreement, has actually signed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have actually validated Sarr will invest the 2020/21 season out on loan to “provide the chance to gain valuable game time and add to his experience so he will be ready to join our squad”.

Sarr shows up with lots of experience in France, playing over 100 times for Nice and making the club’s young gamer of the year award.

In a declaration, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia stated: “The chance to sign Malang was one we might not miss out on. He is a significant possibility and we will be monitoring him carefully throughout his …