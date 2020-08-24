Malaga resort to first-team redundancies as financial struggles deepen | Football News





Malaga completed 14th in the Segunda Division last season

Spanish 2nd department clothing Malaga are making some first-team gamers redundant in a quote to enhance the club’s financial resources, a brand-new low at a group that as soon as aimed to be amongst Europe’s tops.

“This new restructuring is part of the new financial plan that hopes to take the club out of the complicated financial situation it still finds itself immersed in despite recent efforts,” stated Malaga’s declaration on the redundancies.

“The club feels obliged to take this step for the good of the club and hopes that Malaga season ticket holders and supporters understand and support this new move, the only objective of which is to bring hope to the club once again.”

The declaration did not state the number of gamers …