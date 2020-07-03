Makur Maker, star college basketball prospect, chooses HBCU over top programs

MCCALLIE WONT RETURN AS DUKE’S WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACH

“I was the 1st to announce my visit to Howard & other started to dream ‘what if’. I need to make the HBCU movement real so that others will follow. I hope I inspire guys like Mikey Williams to join me on this journey. I am committing to Howard U & coach Kenny Blakeney,” Maker tweeted.

“I want to thank Coach Cal and Coach KP of University of Kentucky Coach Cronin of UCLA and coach Hardaway of Memphis for considering me. It was a tough choice.”

Maker is a 7-foot center who attended Hillcrest Academy in Phoenix. According to Rivals, he was the No. 18-rated prospect and No. 4 at his position.

Howard is definitely not really a basketball powerhouse by any means. The school hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 1992. The school has not had a winning season since 2001-02.

Last year, the Bison were 4-29 overall and 1-15 against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opponents. Kenneth Blakeney will be entering his 2nd season head coach.