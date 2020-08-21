Makowiecki’s Porsche and Fergus’ McLaren take poles

The set of Porsche 911 RSRs looked hard to beat in practice previously today, however in certifying they went method beyond that.

Fred Makowiecki in the # 911 vehicle he shows Nick Tandy provided a 1min40.389 sec lap that put him simply 0.130 sec ahead of colleague Laurens Vanthoor, however 0.706 sec ahead of 3rd fastest vehicle, the BMW M8 driven heroically by Connor de Phillippi.

De Phillippi left it till his last leaflet to beat the 2 Corvette C8.Rs of Jordan Taylor and Oliver Gavin who were separated by 0.4 sec, while John Edwards was 6th in the 2nd BMW.

GT Daytona

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Corey Fergus got GT Daytona pole by simply 0.074 sec in Compass Racing’s McLaren 720S, edging another strong certifying efficiency from Turner Motorsports’ Robby Foley in the BMW M6.

Recent class boss GOAL Vasser Sullivan saw Franke Montecalvo and Aaron Telitz slot into 3rd and 6th locations, separated by Matt McMurry in Meyer Shank Racing’s # 86 Acura NSX and Madison Snow piloting thePaul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan This leading 6, including 5 various marques, was covered by by less than 0.3 sec.

Cooper MacNeil slotted his WeatherTech Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 into 8th, simply ahead of Till Bechtolsheimer in the 2nd MSR Acura with Ian James’ Pride of Racing Aston Martin finishing the …