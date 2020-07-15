Mako Vunipola: England prop hopes staying at Saracens will boost Test chances | Rugby Union News



















1:03



Mako Vunipola says his want to continue playing for England, coupled with having a young family, made his decision to remain at Saracens an easy one

Mako Vunipola says his desire to carry on playing for England, along with having a family, made his decision to stay at Saracens a straightforward one

Mako Vunipola says the chance to continue playing for England was an important reason behind his decision to remain at Saracens.

The loosehead prop joined brother Billy in signing a fresh contract with the reigning Premiership champions, who drop into the Championship next season after being automatically relegated for breaching salary cap rules.

With this year and next influenced by the coronavirus pandemic, Vunipola believes a less strenuous schedule will boost his England chances and possibly see him selected for a third Lions tour.

The 29-year-old told Sky Sports News: “At this stage of my career, I still want to play for England, and to accomplish that I have to maintain England. That was key for me really.

“Where I am aswell, I’m maybe not ready to move my young family. It’s unfair in it to just upheave every thing, whether it’s for a year or however long. It determined easier.

“Also the specific situation we’re in with Covid; I have no idea what the schedule is likely to be like next year but I understand there’s a lot of games that have to be played in a brief amount of time.

“I’m not a young pup anymore where I can be playing two games in a week. Fingers crossed I’m able to look after the body a little bit more next year and try to improve other things.”

Vunipola joined Saracens from Bristol in 2011

Vunipola spoke to Eddie Jones before reaching his decision but did maybe not seek any selection guarantees from the England head coach.

“I spoke to him, told him about my decision to stay and he said, ‘you guys do what you need to do for yourselves’,” Vunipola said.

“As a player I’d like to think I have, not credit in the bank, but he understands what I could give the team.

“I’m hoping that will help me but no, I’ve not been assured of anything.”

Vunipola hopes playing several games in the Championship to boost his match fitness, along with training with England, will ensure that he reaches Test match intensity while also helping Saracens secure an instantaneous return to the Premiership.

Vunipola hopes Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje will remain at Saracens

Elliot Daly offers joined Vunipola in placing your signature to a new deal but the second option is not sure whether other England team-mates Maro Itoje and Owen Farrell will follow fit.

“As team-mates and friends you want them to stick around but it’s completely dependent on their situation, what they want and need,” said Vunipola.

“I’ll be egocentric and state I’d really like them to stick about, they’re a couple of world-class participants. Not simply will obtaining around assist you in games, it is . in the everyday environment wherever they can aid raise what you want by viewing how they continually strive to enhance.

“You’d like to believe they’ll stick with the golf club.

“Elliot staying is great for us. Him coming in has been a seamless transition, it feels like he’s been there for years.”

‘The Lions is magical’

Vunipola started the entire group Lions Tests against New Zealand within 2017

The British and Irish Lions’ visit to South Africa following summer would be to go ahead since scheduled, system three Tests and several warm-up fits shown solely live on Sky Sports.

Having performed a key function in the 2013 series succeed in Australia and the attract New Zealand four many years later, Vunipola is wishing he will be involved from the world champs.

one:06 The 2021 Lions tour will be demonstrated live on Sky Sports The 2021 Lions tour will be demonstrated live on Sky Sports

“It’s magical, I’d like to experience that again,” he or she said. “Hopefully I’ll maintain contention the coming year.

“Is it a large goal? Definitely. I’ve already been involved prior to, I cherished both travels. There’s an alternative feel into it compared to a global tour. You’re in round the best participants in Europe and not only can you learn away from them, you choose friends for a lifetime.

“Those memories you make are special. I’d love another opportunity to go on another tour but I understand there’s a lot of work before that.”