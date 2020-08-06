Making TV shows during coronavirus is taking more time — and money

That was the primary takeaway from a Hollywood Radio and Television Society panel Wednesday night, going over the logistics of production during a pandemic. Participants approximated screening and other safety measures are including approximately 10% to production expenses, and mentioned the requirement for “Covid-related contingencies” being included into series budget plans, stated Erika Munro Kennerly, senior vice president and associate basic counsel of Endeavor Content.

“Production is coming back. It’s just going to take a little bit longer and cost a little bit more,” stated Scott Hervey, a home entertainment lawyer with Weintraub Tobin.

Notably, of the 4 material manufacturers who took part in the discussion, 3 stated that somebody on a program had actually returned with a favorable test, although thankfully, none had actually been exposed to sufficient fellow cast or team to need a total shutdown.

At this point, the logistics prefer so-called truth shows– which can “get up and running a lot faster,” Kennerly stated– however even those are being decreased by the requirement to test and quarantine prior to shooting can start.