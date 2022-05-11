“Homeland” party council member Arsen Babayan referred to the scandal created around actor Sos Janibekyan.

Babayan condemned the incident with the actor, but spoke about a “manipulative circumstance.”

“What happened to famous actor Sos Janibekyan, regardless of the fact that I have already spoken about the provocation by Sos, is unequivocally condemnable.

We have had the opportunity to express our position on this case, which is based on the pillars of maintaining the rule of law and excluding physical revenge.

But there is a manipulative circumstance that this government uses. They are trying to make Sos a patriotic and Artsakh-loving figure who is allegedly carrying out a large charity program for the people of Artsakh.

What is the talk about. This charitable program is called “100 houses in Artsakh”. But in this project, Sos turns out to be a regular hired worker. In other words, Sos does not do charity in any way with his activities, but on the contrary, Sos ensures his personal well-being by participating in that project. In other words, the real benefactors allocate a part of their personal means to provide 100 houses in Artsakh to those who need it, and Sos receives a salary from those means and increases his personal means. At the same time, I emphasize that by this I do not criticize Sos in any way, I do not blame him, I do not devalue his work. He does his job, for which he receives a salary. However, it is obvious that making him a benefactor or a great patriot due to that work is just a manipulative trick that this government does at every possible step.

By the way, this is the same as attributing the role of a great benefactor to the director of the All-Armenian Fund, while we all know that he only manages the money raised by great benefactors. “For that, he receives a high salary, thus improving his personal resources,” Babayan wrote.



