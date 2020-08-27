Making One Simple Change to Wind Turbines Could Cut Bird Deaths by 70 Percent

As a source of clean energy, wind farms come with many benefits – but they can be a danger to local birds. A new study suggests a small tweak to the turbine design could make a big difference in terms of avian safety, and all it takes is a paint job.

In an experiment run on the Norwegian archipelago of Smøla, changing the colour of just one of the turbine blades to black led to an average of 70 percent annual reduction in bird fatalities, as measured over three and a half years. In a linked experiment, painting part of some of the turbine towers black also resulted in fewer bird deaths.

While the study only involved one wind farm and a small number of birds – six fatalities on the four painted turbines, 18 fatalities on the four non-painted control turbines – it points to a way of keeping birds from harm without major reengineering.

“In this case it was resource demanding to paint the rotor blades, since the wind turbines were already installed,” says conservation biologist Roel May, from the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research (NINA).

“If the painting is done before construction, however, both the cost and the bird mortality will be reduced.”

Very little data is available on just how many bird deaths are caused each year by wind turbines. Some estimates put it at the tens of thousands…