Making face masks to express yourself

A pair in Luzerne County are utilizing masks to assist folks express themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — Measure, sew, and ship – that is the motto at a house on Shoemaker Street in Forty Fort.

The second ground of the home was become a workshop to make, promote, and donate masks to those that want them.

The effort stemmed from Jennifer Coleman’s love of crafting and a necessity she noticed for masks in her neighborhood.

That’s when Coleman and her boyfriend determined to create Jensorders, a web based web site for folks to pick and buy masks.

While some folks do not like carrying masks, Coleman says we’re all desirous about this mistaken.

“When you wake up in the morning, you pick your makeup out because you want to look nice. Guys pick how they’re going to wear their beard or their hair or gel it,” co-founder Jennifer Coleman mentioned. “This was a new way to express yourself, and also the people that were against wearing a mask kind of get them to want to participate with it just because of the cool patterns and maybe matching with your outfit and kind of make it fun and more of a statement instead of that I must wear.”

Co-founder Aaron Gregory says though it is scary, his and Coleman’s motive was pure, which is to assist these in want.

“You take some of your funds, own resources, your own time, and you devote to doing something for the greater good,” mentioned Gregory.

While many individuals are making and promoting masks out of the consolation of their dwelling, like Jensorders, the enterprise homeowners say that in troublesome instances like these all of us want to stick collectively.

“You’re going to run into problems, you’re going to run into unexpected things just like COVID-19, but what we all can agree on is that we all got put in this mess together and the only way out is together,” mentioned Coleman.

“We’re trying to make something that’s by design, I think a little on the dark side, very depressing, very dark and very sad and trying to make it uplifting,” mentioned Gregory.

To date, Jensorders has bought and shipped greater than 250 masks, from California to folks domestically, they usually say so long as there’s a want, they may proceed to maintain making them.