MakeTheOne 300Mbps Wireless WiFi Repeater/Extender/AP/WI-FI Signal Range Amplifier/Booster, Mini 2.4G Portable WiFi Signal Range Extender with WPS for Router Home

How to Install the Repeater?



Plug it into socket

1. Choose suitable placement and plug it into socket.

2. When it is on, reset it.

Connect repeater’s wifi via cell phone

1. Open your phone’s wifi set-up window.

2. Connect the repeater’s wifi.

Set up the repeater via browser

1. Open your browser and key in 192.168.0.1

2. Go into wizard and set up it step by step:

a. the default account and password both are admin

b. Choose the existing wifi what you want to relay

c. set up its wifi password which should be same with the existing wifi.

Connect the repeater’s wifi again

Connect the repeater’s wifi after configuration is done. And then you could enjoy surfing even in dead zone.

Warning!!!



The repeater is not a router

Please notice: the repeater does not include router function. Please do not use it as a router. It can only extend existing WiFi’s signal range.

Make sure at least 60% signal received by the repeater

Please make sure that the placement of repeater should be covered by at least 60% signal strength of existing WiFi.

Avoid inteference

Wave oven, washing machine and other electric appliances may affect the repeater’s performance. Especially, main wall which include steels may decrease its siganl dramatically. Please avoid these between the repeater and the place which you want relay to.

IP conflict

Sometimes, perhaps you cannot go into the wizard, which is caused by IP conflict. Please log into your router’s wizard and change its IP as 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.2.1.

Features :

“This upgrade Version WPS Wireless-N Repeater is mainly used for providing free WiFi service at your home and office etc. Want to see your favorite online TV Show but the TV is on the dead zone? Your long and old house cut your video call with your friends? The bell can not work because it can not receive wifi? Now, say goodbye to dead zone with this MakeTheOne wifi repeater.Enough of no wifi!”

Application :

Setting up a Wireless Infrastructure Network , For a typical wireless setup at home (as shown below) , please do the following :

Wireless Repeater Mode : You will need WiFi AP/Router internet access ,plug the wifi extender to a power slot , after configuration to be an access point

Wireless ap Mode : You will need broadband Router internet access , Connect the wifi repeater to your router/switch with RJ-45 Cable

Color : Polish White

Frequency range : 2.4-2.4835GHz

Wireless transmit power : 14 ~17 dBm (Typical)

Power supply unit : 100V-240V AC

Wireless Signal Rates With Automatic Fallback

11n : Up to 300Mbps(dynamic) ; 11g : Up to 54Mbps(dynamic) ; 11g : Up to 11Mbps(dynamic)

Modulation Technology : DBPSK , DQPSK , CCK , OFDM , 16-QAM , 64-QAM

Receiver Sensitivity

300M : [email protected]% PER 11M : [email protected]% PER

150M : [email protected]% PER 6M : [email protected]% PER

108M : [email protected]% PER 1M : [email protected]% PER

54M : [email protected]% PER

Package Includes :

1 x Wireless Wifi Extender Repeater

1 x RJ-45 networking cable(1 Meter length)

1 x user manual

EASY FOR INSTALLATION: The WiFi extender supports WPS function (connect your router through pressing the buttons of the repeater and router alone). Extending the wireless coverage in all WLAN networks;

MAXIMUM 300MBPS: The WiFi booster complies with IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n standards; Providing up to 300Mbps transmission rates;

UNIVERSAL 24GHZ BAND: It Can work with any standard router or gateway. 2.4 GHz band means this signal range amplifier can support most of the devices which can support wifi;

MULTIPLE ENCRYPTION MODES: The repeater supports WPA2 PSK/ WPA PSK/ WEP, which could protect your network well.The WEP mode can support outdated devices;

REPEATER AND AP MODES: Support Wireless Repeater Mode and Standard AP Mode; One 10/100Mbps fast Auto-Negotiation Ethernet LAN port.