Make America great again by addressing inequality

The author heads the China Development Forum

Anger set off by the death of George Floyd continues to spread out in the United States. My experience as a Chinese scientist concentrated on financial and social advancement concerns informs me that his killing by a Minneapolis policeman does not just show established bigotry towards black individuals in the United States. It is rather a sign and a presentation of the numerous problems a minority might experience in America.

I took my very first journey to the United States in the 1980 s, to a conference at the UN head office in NewYork As part of the see I participated in a program carried out by kids from all over the world. The very first group on phase originated from the SovietUnion They all had light-coloured hair and skin and used consistent clothes. The American kids were various: they had black, white, yellow or brown skin, and were of various heights and weights.

I was amazed. The United States was genuinely a melting pot of multiracial groups, where individuals worked and played together. No matter their skin colour or their spiritual background, they all thought they were at the very same beginning point and had an opportunity to accomplish the “American dream”.

As head of a Chinese non-profit organisation, I continued to check out the United States, investigating and observing its efforts to promote social equity, from …