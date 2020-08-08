Majority of F1 teams want Concorde “cleaning up”

F1 is presently dealing with all 10 teams to settle the next set of industrial arrangements that will remain in location from the start of 2021, concentrating on modified monetary circulation and modifications to the governance structure.

Mercedes group principal Wolff stated on Friday that the German maker was not ready to sign the arrangement presently proposed.

It is comprehended that Mercedes is dissatisfied with its treatment throughout talks, feeling its dedication and contribution to the sport has actually not been valued through settlements.

F1 reacted to Wolff’s remarks by stating it would “not be delayed any longer” in settling the industrial plans, with a due date set for teams to sign of August 12.

A number of other F1 teams have actually openly stated they are all set to sign the brand-new Concorde Agreement consisting of Ferrari, McLaren and Williams.

But Wolff thinks that the majority of of the teams stay dissatisfied with the finer information of the arrangement, yet they are not ready to speak out about it in public.

“I think most of the teams, if not 90%, are of the opinion that it needs cleaning up, that there are clauses that are critical that need to be discussed around governance and certain commercial aspects,” Wolff stated on Sky Sports F1 onFriday “But we are not truly able to engage.

“Some of these people, …