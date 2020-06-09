Majority of EFL Championship, League One and League Two clubs vote in favour of curtailment proposals | Football News

The majority of the 71 Football League sides have voted in favour of proposals to alter the EFL rules, ought to curtailment of the 2019/20 season be required.

In a gathering on Tuesday, clubs got here to the settlement that the respective league seasons might be determined by the next means, if the campaigns need to be lower quick:

  • 1. Final divisional placings might be decided on unweighted factors per sport (if required).
  • 2. Promotion and relegation needs to be retained.
  • 3. Play-Offs might be performed in all circumstances however won’t be prolonged (past 4 groups).

More to observe…



