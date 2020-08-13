Majority in poll say US coronavirus response worse than other countries

Most Americans say they think the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic has been worse than other countries, according to a Monmouth University survey released Thursday.

Fifty-two percent of respondents said that they thought the United States’ handling of the disease was worse than other countries, while 15 percent said the U.S. has done a better job. Another 29 percent said it is doing about the same.

Fewer than 40 percent of respondents said that they believe the U.S. will be able to limit the impact of the outbreak over the next few weeks.

That is about the same share of people as in June, while 50 percent in May said they thought the U.S. could limit the outbreak within a few weeks and 62 percent said the same in March.

“There appears to be a growing sense that the U.S. does not have a handle on this pandemic, especially when Americans see other countries opening up without the uptick in cases we see here,” Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement.

The survey of 868 adults in the United States was conducted Aug. 6-10 and has an overall margin of error of 3 percentage points.

The poll’s findings come as coronavirus cases have started to tick down in a number of states, though still remain at high levels.

As of Thursday the U.S. had reported more than 5.2 million coronaries cases and 166,148 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

The…