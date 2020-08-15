Major South Korean Chat App Bets Big on NFT-Based Stock Trading

South Korea’s popular chat application, Kakao, reinforces its existence in blockchain and crypto with its collaboration with a non-fungible token-powered trading platform and its brand-new crypto wallet Klip.

According to Hanguk Kyungjae, the trading business Angel League will get assistance from Kakao’s Klip platform for its digital certificates based on NFTs.

Angel League permits groups of financiers to collectively acquire the stocks of start-ups in the “pre-IPO” phase. The members, called “lead angels,” are picked through a recruitment procedure to integrate brand-new individuals going to sign a stock trading agreement to run on the platform.

The trading business will then provide subscription verification on an NFT-based digital card through the Kakao’s Klip crypto wallet. It is completely kept in the blockchain platform of the chat application,Klaytn With the NFT-based digital card released, members can then trade on the platform.

Jae- sun Han, CEO of Ground X, the chat app’s blockchain business affiliate, discussed the choice behind signing up with the NFTs’ assistance:

“By making it possible to validate the subscription of the Angel League through the NFT digital card of Klip, we have actually lowered functional trouble and reinforced the benefit of members. It will likewise broaden the method to move ownership of the business throughKlaytn Together with Ground X, we will find a number of examples of NFTs that can promote monetary development.”

In June, Kakao noted its Klaytn blockchain-issued Klay token through a regional cryptocurrency exchange on June 5. This news follows their launch of a brand-new crypto wallet function in Kakao Talk previously the week.

Klay’s listing statement followed the South Korean business stated that its brand-new crypto wallet function exceeded 100,000 users in less than a day in its chat app, Kakao Talk. The function went live on June 3.