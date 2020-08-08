Major South Korean Bank Joins the Crypto Custody Business

KB Kookmin Bank, among the biggest banks in South Korea, has actually partnered with blockchain endeavor fund, Hashed, and crypto trading platform, Cumberland Korea, to develop “strategic technology cooperation” on the custody of digital possessions.

The business coming from the collaboration state that their creation into the crypto custody business is a reaction to regulative modifications. These modifications motivated them to check out brand-new business designs– particularly ones which depend on blockchain innovation.

Simon Kim, CEO of the Seoul and San Francisco- based company, Hashed, mentioned:

“Combining our insight in the blockchain industry and providing both technical and commercial consultations will inevitably open new doors to consumers as well as to the country in ushering the new era of digital transformation.”

The statement from KB Kookmin Bank follows among its major competitors, NongHyup, or NH Bank, stated early in July that they prepare to produce crypto custodial services too. NH Bank’s proposed platform will just concentrate on institutional financiers, nevertheless.

The Bank of Korea supposedly picked to develop a “Digital Innovation department” through organizational reform in the 2nd half of this year too, according to the regional news on July 22.