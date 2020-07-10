Major iOS outage sees dozens of apps crash for frustrated Apple users

Apple apps including Spotify are crashing on phones across the world amid the roll-out of the most recent ioS computer software.

Mass outages have already been reported with the popular music streaming service while iPhone users may also be complaining about Facebook and Pinterest no longer working.

The spike in complaints coincided with the beta launch of ioS 14, though it is not yet clear if downloading the newest software triggered the crashes.

Spotify suggested it absolutely was experiencing a wide-spread outage and tweeted: ‘Something’s out of tune. We’re currently investigating, and we’ll keep you posted here!’

This is just a breaking news story. More to follow…