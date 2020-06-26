Major incident is declared in Glasgow as armed police swoop on busy street 

Glasgow is on lockdown at this time amid unconfirmed studies of a ‘main incident’ the place a number of folks could have been stabbed at a resort.

Armed officers have swarmed into the town centre together with paramedics in protecting fits and sniffer canines after social media claims of a knife assault.

Footage from the scene confirmed officers operating down George Street and witnesses noticed ‘bloodied’ folks being taken from the Park Inn resort on stretchers.

Police haven’t stated what has occurred aside from that the ‘scenario is contained’ and ‘there is no hazard to the general public’.

Mark White, from Sky News, stated: ‘Several people have been injured in a serious incident in Glasgow city centre. Armed police have sealed off West George Street. Eyewitnesses have told they saw people, bloodied, being taken on stretchers from the Park Inn hotel.’

LBC reporter Fraser Knight was on the scene and posted: ‘Reports of a number of stabbings in Glasgow City Centre and a possible main incident with upwards of 20 police automobiles, riot shields, armed officers and paramedics on West George Street

‘Around 20 police automobiles, armed officers, sniffer canines and riot shields are on the scene at West George Street in Glasgow. Lots of shouting and large variety of paramedics in hazmat fits

‘Huge police and ambulance response to an incident on West George Street in Glasgow – reports of a police officer being stabbed.’