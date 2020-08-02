‘Major incident’ declared in British city of Manchester to tackle COVID-19 By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: The coronavirus illness (COVID-19) break out, in Manchester



LONDON (Reuters) – A significant event has actually been declared in the Manchester location of Britain, permitting the development of a “central command structure” to assistance tackle the increasing number of coronavirus cases, a regional authorities was estimated as stating onSunday

Health minister Matt Hancock stated on Thursday the COVID-19 lockdown in parts of northern England – consisting of Greater Manchester, parts of West Yorkshire and East Lancashire – would be tightened up due to the fact that of an increasing rate of transmission.

“Although the council and partner organisations have been working closely to tackle the impacts of the pandemic since early this year, declaring a major incident means we can ramp this up further,” the Leader of Manchester City Council Richard Leese stated in the Manchester EveningNews

“It allows the establishment of a central command structure to oversee the response and enables agencies involved to draw on extra resources.”

The city council did not right away react to an emailed ask for remark fromReuters

.

The pandemic has actually eliminated more than 46,000 individuals in Britain, the 4th greatest toll in the world, according to a Reuters tally looked at on Sunday.