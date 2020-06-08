Major-general Jalal Harutyunyan reappointed Artsakh Republic defense minister – Panorama

On 8 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a variety of decrees, Information department at the President’s Office reported.

Major-general Jalal Harutyunyan has been appointed Artsakh Republic Defense minister-commander of the Defense Army. Arayik Baghryan has been appointed acting minister of Healthcare of the Artsakh Republic.

The president approved the Government’s decisions, in accordance with which Gagik Martirosyan has been released from the career of head of the Artsakh Republic Shahoumyan regional administration associated with assuming a fresh position.

Hayk Petrosyan has been appointed head of the Shahoumyan regional administration.

According to other Presidential decrees signed on the same day, major-general Armen Abrahamyan has been released from the career of deputy director of the Artsakh Republic National Security Service and separated from the service in the National Security Organs for retiring on a pension after having a long-term service.



Colonel Mher Hayriyan has been appointed deputy director of the Artsakh Republic National Security Service. Arthur Aghabekyan has been appointed chief adviser to the Artsakh Republic President.