Major EOS Block Explorer Bloks.io Acquired by Metal By Cointelegraph

Blockchain- based payment platform Metal has actually acquired the multifunctional EOSIO platform,Bloks io.

The binding letter for the acquisition was signed previously today, Metal agents informed Cointelegraph onAug 21. The last quantity of the offer was not divulged.

