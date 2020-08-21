Major EOS Block Explorer Bloks.io Acquired by Metal By Cointelegraph

Major EOS Block Explorer Bloks io Acquired by Metal
Blockchain- based payment platform Metal has actually acquired the multifunctional EOSIO platform,Bloks io.
The binding letter for the acquisition was signed previously today, Metal agents informed Cointelegraph onAug 21. The last quantity of the offer was not divulged.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
