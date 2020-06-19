Major businessmen, philanthropists expressed readiness to help post Kocharyan’s bail, office says – Panorama

Several major businessmen and philanthropists, whose names will undoubtedly be disclosed to the public soon, have expressed readiness to help post the bail for the release of Armenia’s 2nd President Robert Kocharyan, Viktor Soghomonyan, the top of the ex-president’s office, said in a statement on Friday.

The Yerevan Criminal Court of Appeals ordered on Thursday that Kocharyan be released from prison on bail pending the outcome his trial. The court set a 2 billion-dram bail (approx. $4.2 million) for the former president’s release, with the sum to be paid within two days.

Welcoming the court ruling to release Kocharyan after “around 500 days of unlawful arrest”, Soghomonyan at the same time questioned the “unprecedented” amount of the bail never set by any court in Armenia before.

According to Kocharyan’s office, just after the verdict was issued, they received numerous telephone calls from a huge selection of individuals, including a number of major businessmen and philanthropists, who expressed their willingness to help pay the hefty sum around they can.

On behalf of Kocharyan and his family, Viktor Soghomonyan expressed gratitude to dozens of who have supported them.

“I am confident that what happened is only the first step towards restoring justice,” he concluded.