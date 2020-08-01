Majestic Pure Castor Oil Eyelash Serum, Promotes Natural Eyebrows & Eyelash Growth, Pure and Natural, Free Set of Mascara Brush and Eyeliner Applicator – 1 fl oz



Castor oil has been used for hundreds of years all over the world as a remedy to thinning, stunted hair, help eyelashes and brows appear longer and thicker, as well as fight hair loss.

Includes a glass dropper, 5 eyeliner-style applicators (eyeliner brush), and 5 eyebrow applicators (mascara brush) that are simple to use and easy to apply.

Cold-pressed castor oil contains more omega-6 essential fatty acids, vitamin E, as well as many other vitamins and minerals which provide nutrition to hair follicles. It is gentle for all skin types.

SAFETY WARNING: For external use only. Keep out of the reach of children. Apply small amount to avoid seepage into eyes. Serum coming into contact with eyes can cause discomfort, burning sensation or itching sensation and/or eye redness. Remove any excess serum from the brush before applying it onto your lash line. Stop using if eye redress persists or you notice any other symptoms and seek physician’s advice. If pregnant, consult with your health care provider before use.

This product is not intended to diagnose, mitigate, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Majestic Pure Castor Oil Eyelash Growth Serum consists of 100% pure, natural, and organic castor oil; can also be used on eyebrows

Cold-pressed castor oil contains more omega-6 essential fatty acids, vitamin E, as well as many other vitamins and minerals which provide nutrition to hair follicles

Majestic Pure Castor Oil for Eyelashes is cruelty free and not tested on animals

Rub a very small amount on the inside of your elbow area to test for any allergic reaction before use. Avoid contact with eyes. If pregnant, consult with your health care provider before use.