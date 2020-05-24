Mainz vs Leipzig predicted live stream: How to watch Bundesliga fixture online and on TV today

The Bundesliga is back and the activity proceeds as Mainz host RB Leipzig today.

Leipzig are among the organization’s most interesting groups, yet they misfired recently as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Freiburg.

A win today is a need to if they are to preserve any kind of hope of revamping Bayern Munich on top of the table.

Mainz have actually been battling this period, yet they showed they are no piece of cakes recently as they resisted from 2 objectives down to draw with Koln.





Here’s every little thing you require to recognize:

What time is the video game?

The suit starts today at 2.30 pm GMT.

Where can I watch it?

The suit will certainly be relayed on BT Sport.

Subscribers are additionally able to stream the video game online using the BT Sport web site.

What are the predicted line-ups?

Mainz:

Muller; Baku, St Juste, Niakhate, Martin; Latza, Kunde Malong, Ji, Boetius, Quaison; Mateta

Leipzig:

Gulacsi; Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg; Angelino, Forsberg, Sabitzer, Laimer, Nkunku; Werner, Poulsen

Odds

Mainz: 5/1

Draw: 4/1

Leipzig: 2/5

Prediction

We believe Leipzig are solid sufficient to come back to winning means today.

Mainz 1-3 Leipzig