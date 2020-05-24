Mainz 0 – 5 RB Leipzig

Timo Werner racked up a hat- method versus Mainz for the 2nd time this period as RB Leipzig redeemed 3rd place in the Bundesliga with a definite 5-0 success at the Opel Arena on Sunday.

Werner, that racked up 3 objectives in November’s 8-0 knocking of Mainz, collection Leipzig on their means inside 11 mins, slotting residence his 22 nd organization objective of the period from Konrad Laimer’s great cross.

Captain Yussuf Poulsen noted his 250 th look for the club with an imposing header midway via the initial fifty percent, prior to Marcel Sabitzer finished off a brilliant counter to leave Leipzig in full control prior to the break.

Werner used the completing touch to a glossy group step within 3 mins of the reactivate as well as, after scoffing a host of opportunities, ultimately secured the hat- method with a lofted surface over Mainz goalkeeper Florian Muller with the 24 th objective of his excellent Bundesliga project.

The treble saw Werner struck the 30- objective mark in all competitors for Leipzig this term as well as reignited Julian Nagelsmann’s group’s obstacle for Champions League certification with a triumph that left them 7 factors off leaders Bayern Munich.

Player scores Mainz: Muller (4 ), Bruma (4 ), St, Juste (4 ), Niakhate (5), Baku (5), Malong (5), Fernandes (5), Martin Caricol (4 ), Boetius (5), Quaison (5), Onisiwo (5). Subs: Latza (5), Oztunali (5), Mateta (6 ), Awoniyi (6 ), Martins (5). RB Leipzig: Gulacsi (7 ), Klostermann (7 ), Upamecano (7 ), Halstenberg (7 ), Laimer (7 ), Sabitzer (8 ), Nkunku (7 ), Kampl (8 ), Olmo (8 ), Werner (9 ), Poulsen (8 ). Subs: Orban (5), Adams (5), Lookman (5), Wolf (5), Mukiele (6 ). Man of the Match: Timo Werner

How Werner haunted Mainz once again

Werner ports RB Leipzig right into a very early lead at Mainz



It took simply a little over 10 mins for Leipzig to strike the front, complete- back Laimer’s driving run left 2 Mainz protectors routing in his wake as well as his inch- ideal cross was sent off by Werner, that located the internet for the very first time given that February.

Leipzig’s prevalence generated a 2nd on 23 mins, with Poulsen powering Sabitzer’s go across via the protections of Muller in the Mainz objective.

Jeffrey Bruma changed Ji Dong- won as Achim Beierlorzer made one modification to the Mainz side following their 2- 2 draw with Koln.

Timo Werner began as well as Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Sabitzer as well as Dani Olmo returned as RB Leipzig made 3 adjustments from their 1- 1 draw with Freiburg.

Werner went close with a header as well as Poulsen blazed a gilt- bordered opportunity over prior to the returning Sabitzer after that obtained in on the act himself on 36 mins, the midfielder opening his body to pick the leading edge of the Mainz objective at the end of a breath- taking Leipzig counter that had actually seen Muller prevent Christopher Nkunku on the objective line secs previously.

Nkunku repudiated a marvelous opportunity at the end of the initial fifty percent when he decided to fire as opposed to making even for the unmarked Werner as well as screwed a shot wide, yet it had not been long prior to Leipzig extended better in advance.

Yussuf Poulsen is praised after racking up on his 250 th RB Leipzig look



Within secs of the reactivate, Kevin Kampl prompted a marvelous one- touch strike that finished with him driving right into package as well as making even for Werner, that included hi second right into the unthinking internet.

Werner wasted 2 remarkable chances in the area of 2 mins to finish his hat- method, lashing an initial- time initiative from the excellent Dani Olmo’s pass large prior to packing the round large from 6 backyards from Nkunku’s teasing cross.

Werner tries a no- call event throughout RB Leipzig’s 5-0 thrashing of Mainz



But the Germany global was not to be refuted a lot longer as he acquired Poulsen’s charming via round 15 mins from time as well as hooked his 3rd over the on- hurrying Muller right into the lower edge, securing RB Leipzig’s go back to winning methods design.

Man of the Match – Timo Werner

After complaints of going off the boil given that the turn of the year, the Germany global revived his goalscoring touch with a deadly assaulting display screen.

Involved in every little thing Leipzig succeeded, the 24- year- old took his objectives with skilled convenience, scratching yet an additional hat- method which saw him strike the 30- objective mark this period.

The just objection from an or else excellent efficiency was that he really did not rack up extra, yet Werner’s expanding listing of suitors would certainly have seen sufficient to recognize what an important property he would certainly be.

What’s following?

Mainz traveling to Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Wednesday at 7.30 pm. Before that, RB Leipzig host Hertha Berlin on Wednesday at 5.30 pm.