Mainstream Journalists Have Prostituted Themselves To The Democratic Party With No Remorse

We regularly hear the theme that President Trump is dividing the united states played up by the media. That could not be farther from the truth!

Trump isn’t dividing the united states! He is attempting to make America prosperous again, prosperous for anyone who would like to join in.

It may be the media and the Left that are spouting lies and fake news who are trying to divide the united states. Without such divisions, they truly are irrelevant. They need the divisions. They thrive on the hatred they produce.

WHO MAY BE THE MEDIA TARGETING?

LIBERAL DOESN’T EXPLAIN OUR MEDIA

I am genuinely confused to understand the continued usage of the terms ‘Liberal’ to spell it out the Leftist Democrat Communist (aka Democrat) and the word ‘journalist’ to spell it out those who regurgitate the Leftist Democrat Communist tripe.

Our tolerance (a very liberal trait by the way) of those descriptors is really a sign that people don’t yet understand that we’re at war for our means of (American) life, if not our very lives.

What are the important elements of a news story: The who. The what. The when. The where. The how and the why. Just report the news headlines. All the career opinionators or influencers or whatever need to visit news journalism school.

I don’t care that which you think. I read your articles to try and gain an understanding of the events of the afternoon.

If you’re just going to blow opinion AT me and do a poor job of researching whatever passes for facts, then it’s maybe not ‘news.’ It’s an opinion piece. An op-ed, etc. At worst, it’s propaganda or simply filler between video car ads in the modern context. Why even read it? Clickbait. Garbage.

RESTART THE MEDIA ALL OVER AGAIN

The news industry has to start having standards(again). Or it’s just so much wasted bandwidth and exposing yourself to this is a big mistake. They are propaganda agents. Many have the “news” business died with the Barack Obama presidency and opinion editorializing came to be.

The so-called journalists of the “mainstream” media (in name only) have utterly prostituted themselves to the Left and discarded any pretension of journalistic integrity about ten years ago.

TRUMP KNOWS WHO THE MEDIA IS

