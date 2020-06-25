Mainframe 2020: A catalyst for transformation

By combining DevOps, which bridges the divide between developers plus it operations, with the power and scalability of the mainframe, State Farm is accelerating the development and delivery of crucial applications. For example, it shortened enough time it takes to try new versions of its claims system, which lets insurance agents handle claims anywhere in North America, from two months to two weeks. “We strive to deploy solutions at a very fast pace to meet digital transformation needs,” says Krupal Swami, State Farm’s technology and architecture director.

State Farm isn’t the sole financial institution counting on the mainframe for greater speed, innovation, and agility. For a lot of today’s finance institutions, embracing innovative tools and agile approaches is significantly more than smart strategy—it’s a means for survival. Customers now are expectant of personalized experiences that appeal to their banking preferences and anticipate their own needs. Nimble and innovative competitors, including fintechs and digital banks, are redefining the sector. More businesses are moving to the cloud, expanding the security threat landscape. And fast-advancing technologies, such as for example artificial intelligence and blockchain, are requiring financial institutions to work with unprecedented speed and scale.

