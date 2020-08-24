Maine wedding reception linked to 53 coronavirus cases, one death

A wedding reception in Maine has actually been linked to 53 validated coronavirus cases and counting.

Nearly half of those cases include individuals who didn’t go to the wedding, Maine’s CDC reported.

It’s unclear whether individuals used masks at the occasion, however the place is stated to have actually surpassed the state’s indoor limitation of 50 individuals.

A wedding reception in Millinocket, Maine, has actually been linked to 53 validated coronavirus cases, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

That number consists of a female who did not participate in the occasion however passed away Friday; authorities think she was later on contaminated with COVID-19 from a visitor, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Sixty- 5 individuals went to the August 7 reception, which was mostly inside, Maine’s CDC director, (*53 *) Shah, said in a press conference onThursday Shah stated the place, Big Moose Inn, surpassed the state’s limitation on indoor events, which is 50 individuals.

The typical age of recognized contaminated individuals amongst the break out is 42, however there’s a wide variety from 4 years of ages to 78, Shah statedThursday Most of individuals reported signs about 4 days after the reception, however approximately 13% were asymptomatic, he included.

It’s not the very first time an event has actually been related to a mournful if not deadly result.

In May, a birthday celebration in Pasadena, California, made national headlines when it was linked to the infection of a minimum of 5 individuals, …