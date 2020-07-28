Maine shark attack: US woman killed by great white

Image copyright

A woman has actually been killed by a great white shark in an uncommon attack off the coast of Maine, US authorities state.

The woman was swimming near Bailey Island – near the city of Portland – on Monday when she was assaulted.

The victim was called as Julie Holowach, 63, from NewYork

It is the very first deadly shark attack on record in Maine – and just the 2nd attack ever tape-recorded there. Sharks are not typical in the location due to the cooler waters.

Two kayakers assisted Ms Holowach, who was stated to have actually been using a wetsuit, get to coast after the attack.

An ambulance was likewise on hand to assist at the scene, however she was later on noticable dead.

A tooth piece from the scene verified she had actually been assaulted by a great white shark, a regional authorities stated.

Such sharks can be discovered in regional waters on the lookout for seals, which prevail off the coast of Maine.

Sharks have actually been spotted in numerous locations off the north-east US coast in current weeks, especially around Long Island in New York, the AFP news firm reports.

There have actually likewise been previous sightings around Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where a web surfer was killed by a great white in September 2018.